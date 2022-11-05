The Courier

Residents say more needs to be done for the sustainability of Lake Learmonth

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
November 5 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Lake Learmonth Advisory Committee members Mal Pearce and Chris Findlay along with concerned Learmonth resident Tamara Wills say the gate times for Mortons Cutting need to be extended to ensure the lake stays filled. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Learmonth residents have fallen into a pit of despair as uncertainty shrouds the longevity of their beloved lake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.