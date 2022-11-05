Learmonth residents have fallen into a pit of despair as uncertainty shrouds the longevity of their beloved lake.
Since February, Lake Learmonth has struggled to become full and concerned stakeholders in the small township west of Ballarat have said the announcement of the lake's closure due to safety concerns on October 28 at a time when the lake is starting to fill, is another "nail in the coffin".
Mal Pearce, is a Learmonth resident and a former member of the now disbanded Lake Learmonth Advisory Committee.
He said, while he agreed with the temporary ban on recreational activities at the lake, more needed be done to ensure the lake was at full capacity.
"We're virtually now like a little bit of a ghost town; we've lost shops and schools and now that we're losing the lake, it's another sort of nail in the coffin," he said.
"It (Lake Learmonth) makes the community; it just makes the town."
Mr Pearce said he wanted to see the lake back at its full potential reminiscing on the times during his childhood when he and others kids would swim, ski and fish by the bountiful reservoir.
"There used to be people everywhere, the caravan park, the yachting club next door, the lake is on the foreshore of Ballarat so it is a real source of liveliness and tourism for our community," he said.
Solutions residents have put forth including those from Mr Pearce and others from virtual group Save our Lake - Learmonth Victoria, which has amassed just shy of 700 members, to aid in maintaining the lake's capacity is increasing the period of time the gates at Mortons Cutting are opened for.
Mortons Cutting, constructed in 1862, is located about a five minute drive upstream from the lake. It was initially created to allow water to be diverted over the Great Dividing Range from Coghills Creek to Lake Learmonth to improve lake levels for an early irrigation scheme that operated for a short period of time.
City of Ballarat controls the opening and closing of the Mortons Cutting diversion weir in accordance with its Take and Use Licence under Section 51 of the Water Act 1989. This licence, for 5,000 megalitres per year, was extended to 2030 by Goulburn-Murray Water, who is the licensing authority.
The gates for the weir are opened from May 1 until November 30.
Mr Pearce said expanding this time frame was the most cost effective way to ensure the lake's legacy.
"One of the main options, Save our Lake come up with is for us to connect a super pipe which comes down from the Murray and goes through Newlands," he said.
Mr Pearce estimated the funds needed to create such a super pipe would be about $10 to $20 million. He also said it would likely require at least $0.5 million in pumping and maintenance per year.
"Without a lot of government support and probably federal government support this is never going to happen," Mr Pearce said.
Tamara Willis, a member of Save our Lake - Learmonth Victoria who agreed with Mr Pearce and the proposed remedy, said a greater focus should also be placed on clearing debris from the cutting.
"So we've shifted our purpose to look more at getting the Mortons Cutting cleaned out, putting emphasis on the water that is available to us when those gates are open and getting as much water as we can into the lake," she said.
"Council does a good job maintaining the grounds (around the lake) so we would like to see the same efforts put into cleaning the cutting."
City of Ballarat director infrastructure and environment Bridget Wetherall said vegetation was cleared and removed from the cutting in February and April before its opening.
"Morton's Cutting is monitored regularly throughout the year and is checked before and after significant rain events," Ms Wetherall said.
Mr Pearce said another reason to have the gates open for a longer duration is due to evaporation of the reservoir over the spring and summer period.
"About 1.1 metres of the lake's water is lost in evaporation during the summer period," he said.
"At the moment we estimate the lake is about 2.3 metres when it's full, if we get 1.1 metres (of water lost to evaporation) per year and the lake's about 1.7 metres now, you've only got about 600 cm left which is unusable when it comes to boating and fishing time.
"We can't predict how much will evaporate this year but you don't have to be a rocket scientist to know what will happen if we don't keep it full."
In the 59 Parliament Session held on February 23, Ripon MP Louise Staley, who has advocated for community groups including Save our Lake - Learmonth, Victoria, spoke to the then Minister for Water Lisa Neville about the potential to install a super pipe and increase gate opening times at the cutting.
Ms Neville said any further diversions, at that time, would not be supported due to the adverse impacts on summer to autumn environmental flows and on downstream licence holders such as irrigators in the Coghills Creek and Loddon River catchment.
"It is understandable that the local community would like to see more water in Lake Learmonth to support recreational use," she said.
"The licence issued to City of Ballarat is a non-standard agreement, which already favours flows to Lake Learmonth including a longer than normal diversion period.
"The City of Ballarat has also been granted permission and has constructed a high-flow bypass that allows flows to Lake Learmonth should there be a high rainfall event when the diversion weir is closed to Lake Learmonth."
Ms Neville did however say her department would investigate if there were any other "innovative solutions" that could be explored through the Integrated Water Management program.
At the time, she said her department would "meet with relevant agencies, including Goulburn-Murray Water, Central Highlands Water and City of Ballarat, to identify and analyse options for water management at Lake Learmonth".
The Courier has contacted the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning regarding when this meeting was held and if so, what the outcome was, along with whether the community solutions put forward had been reconsidered by the now Minster for Water Harriet Shing.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
