The Courier

Bradley Spark sentenced after hit-and-run death

By Alex Dalziel
Updated November 4 2022 - 1:47pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley John Spark. File photo

The profound community impact of the death of a cyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Delacombe has been revealed, as the driver was sentenced to jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.