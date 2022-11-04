The profound community impact of the death of a cyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Delacombe has been revealed, as the driver was sentenced to jail.
Bradley Spark, 40, appeared at the County Court in Melbourne after pleading guilty to five charges including dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop after an accident and reckless conduct endangering life.
The court was told at 5.41am on October 21, 2021, Spark was travelling west along La Trobe Street in Delacombe towards the intersection with Brazenor Street.
In attempting a right hand turn into Brazenor Street, Spark lost control of his car, slid sideways and hit a cyclist heading south on Brazenor Street.
He struck Ballarat man David Thomson, 60, better known as "Thommo", while he was cycling to his shift at Eureka Concrete.
The court was told Mr Thomson was thrown about 21m from his bike when hit, and later died at the scene.
Tyre mark analysis at the site of the collision found Spark to be travelling at between 52 and 55km/h at the moment of impact.
Spark did not stop to help Mr Thomson as he lay injured on the road, and instead sped home.
Police later found the car Spark had driven in the incident at Ross Creek property with a tarp over it, and parts stripped away.
On October 28, 2021, Spark was arrested and interviewed about the crash. He declined to answer questions from the police, and said he had first heard of the crash "on the radio".
During the sentencing hearing, Judge Peter Lauritsen read aloud victim impact statements from family and friends of Mr Thomson.
Mr Thomson's wife said his death had left her facing a "bleak future emotionally and financially".
"Do you have any idea what it is like to tragically lose the love of your life? The man who has brought so much happiness to your life," she said in a statement.
"To the person who had killed my husband, if you had stopped to try and help David I think one day I might have forgiven you.
"But you did not stop, you left him on the road like he was nothing. He was everything to me."
Mr Thomson's daughter, Sophie, was working as a detective senior constable, attached to the Criminal Investigation Unit at Ballarat Police Station on the day of his death.
She was taking her route to work when she came across the incident scene in Delacombe, and stopped to help her colleagues, not realising the victim was her father.
"How are you able to put into words how that affects someone," she said in a statement.
"I am unable to forget my dad laying in the middle of the road under a white sheet. I was standing on La Trobe Street as my world fell apart."
Mr Thomson's son also provided a statement - and told of the affect his father's death had on him.
"I lost one of the most important, influential people in my life. No words can begin to describe the affect his death has had on me," he said.
"At the end of each day there is no strength left."
The court also heard from a friend and colleague of Mr Thomson, who said his death had a serious impact on their workplace.
"From that exact moment our workplace was changed forever," he said.
A friend of Mr Thomson's from the North Ballarat Cricket Club said he was glad to have been his friend.
"My life will never be quite the same. I am glad I was a small part of his (Mr Thomson's) life, because it certainly made a big impact on mine."
Whilst deliberating on his sentence, Judge Lauritsen looked at Spark's history of drug use, which ramped up in his late 20s.
Judge Lauritsen also spoke on Spark's moral culpability for the offending, aggravated by the fact he was not licenced to drive at the time of the incident.
"This was not a case of inattentiveness, you chose to take the corner too fast," Judge Lauritsen said.
Judge Lauritsen condemned Spark's decision to leave Mr Thomson on the road, calling it "despicable and cowardly behaviour".
"One might think my sentence should have an affect on you. They will be the longest sentences ever imposed on you," Judge Lauritsen said.
Spark was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison with five years non-parole. His licence was also disqualified for eight years.
Judge Lauritsen said Spark was given a sentencing discount due to entering an early plea of guilty. Had Spark not pleaded guilty he would have received a 10-year sentence with seven years non-parole.
