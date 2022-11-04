Police have confirmed their Airwing was flying over Ballarat on Thursday night and was able to locate a stolen vehicle.
Ballarat police said it was a routine patrol over the city that happened from time to time.
Offenders connected to the stolen vehicle have not been arrested at this stage.
The helicopter was heard over Redan at 10.41pm.
It was also reported flying over Canadian almost half a dozen times - as well Mount Pleasant, Ballarat East, Black Hill, Brown Hill, Ballarat North, Soldiers Hill, Invermay and Warrenheip.
The police chopper was also audible over Ballarat on Wednesday, during the search for missing Brown Hill woman Angela Tulloh, who was later found deceased.
In June 2020, Victoria Police took delivery of three new helicopters fitted with high-definition cameras and infrared technology.
The Leonardo AW139 choppers - based at Essendon Fields - are able to detect number plates and follow fleeing criminals from a long distance.
The helicopters can reach 250km/h and can fly for 1000km without needing to refuel.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
