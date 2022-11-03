The Courier

Ballarat SpringFest Sunday market cancelled for third year

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated November 4 2022 - 1:51pm, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat's popular SpringFest market Sunday has been cancelled due to record rainfall saturating its new site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.