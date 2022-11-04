Redan product Amy McDonald has praised the growth within the Geelong Cats group as she prepares to play her first AFLW final.
Having finished in the bottom three on the ladder in all three seasons since McDonald joined, the Cats have gone on to win seven games this season to book their place in an elimination final - the club's first finals series appearance since its inaugural season in 2019.
The Cats will host North Melbourne, boasting fellow Ballarat export Jenna Bruton, on Saturday night.
"It's uncharted territory and it's so exciting," McDonald said.
"We've been building to this for the past few seasons and now we're really starting to get the reward.
"We've gone from a bit more of a scrappy, contested team to building to have the outside control, defence set and getting into attack.
"Although you probably couldn't see a couple of seasons ago that this was what we were building towards I think everyone can now see it and it's so good to be a part of down here in Geelong."
McDonald enters the final in roaring form, matching her career-best 34 disposals and finishing with 12 score involvements in a 75-point win against the Sydney Swans to close the regular season.
"It's such a good group of girls to be in there (in the midfield) playing with and my own performances are on the back of Liv Fuller's ruck taps; Rebecca Webster and Georgie Prespakis' work around the contest as well, freeing up a bit of space.
"It's amazing to have a good individual performance but that's on the back of an enormous team effort.
Bruton finds herself in similar touch having enjoyed more time on the ball due to injuries within the Kangaroos' midfield group.
The 26-year-old ranks third in the club for disposals and third for clearances.
The two sides last met in torrid conditions in round four, North Melbourne grinding out a 12-point win with both Bruton (24 disposals, five tackles) and McDonald (26 disposals, six tackles) starring.
Fellow Ballarat export and Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Sophie Molan is a chance to return for Richmond's qualifying final against Brisbane - the Tigers' first-ever finals appearance - after overcoming concussion symptoms.
Molan was named as an emergency for the final game of the regular season having been sidelined since round seven when she suffered a head knock.
The Tigers and Lions clash at Metricon Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Western Bulldogs play Collingwood in Sunday's elimination final with former North Ballarat player Richelle Cranston expected to play an important part for the Dogs in the club's return to finals, five seasons after winning the flag in 2018.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.