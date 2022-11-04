SANTA'S wish this approaching festive season is for more people to dress up a little and get in the giving spirit to Run for a Cause.
His running alter ego Michael Sacco has run in all sorts of character outfits from Frozen's Olaf to Minions and Mickey Mouse getting a piggy back ride from a sumo wrestler.
Mr Sacco this year marked his official milestone in becoming a Melbourne Marathon Spartan, for 10 marathons, by completing the 42.2-kilometre distance dressed as a Greek Spartan.
The city's return to a live Run for a Cause has extra reason for getting in the festive spirit this month as all entries support the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
Michael "Santa" Sacco said he often had plenty of interesting looks when he was running but events like Run for a Cause need not be taken so seriously - even if some of his outfits were a bit awkward.
"I'm getting too old to worry about time - it's about having a good time, not a fast time," Mr Sacco said. "It's not a fun sport for crowds. All they see is lycra...I'm not afraid to get dressed up a bit and make people smile."
Mr Sacco said dressing up on course could also motivate others on the move. He said people loved catching up to see what you were about while others often tried to beat him, especially those who were determined not to cross the line after a Minion or Santa.
He said the spring's cool weather had many runners getting their winter gear back on and suggested this was a good chance to dress up warm and run like a Santa to help the city's most needy.
"People especially need help this year with the cost of living," Mr Sacco said. "If you own your own house, you're one of the luckier ones. People who don't own their homes are trying to manage mortgages and families. It's ridiculously tough."
Ballarat Christmas Appeal directly supports families in this community via frontline welfare organisations St Vincent de Paul, Anglicare, Uniting Ballarat and the Salvation Army.
Run for a Cause is run in Victoria Park on November 20 with 10-kilometre and 5km events and a 1km children's dash.
To enter Run for a Cause: ballaratfoundation.org.au.
