Hospitality package bookings for the Sportsbet Ballarat Cup on Saturday, November 19, are filling fast.
Ballarat Turf Club chief executive officer Belinda Glass said it had been great to see members, regular Cup Day goers and newcomers supporting the event.
"While some areas have already sold out, there are still hospitality packages available to suit all group sizes and budgets," she said.
"Infrastructure to host the event has begun bumping in and although the rain has been constant and disruptive to many clubs across the track, our track and grounds staff have the course and surrounds looking in great shape for our feature day."
This will be the first unrestricted Cup Day crowd size-wise since 2019, with COVID-19 impacting the past two years.
"With restrictions wound back, we're expecting a large crowd on-course to celebrate racing being back to normal," Glass said.
Tickets are available online or at the gate on the day. A shuttlebus will run from Ballarat railway station.
Glass said special features will include fashions on the field and the return of the Sportsbet backwards running race.
The Cup Day metropolitan class meeting will offer $1.85m. The Sportsbet Ballarat Cup is again worth $500,000, with the $250,000 Magic Millions 2yo Classic another major feature on the 10-race program.
