The Ballarat branch of charity organisation Make-A-Wish Foundation is made up of a small team of volunteers granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
There are currently 14 Ballarat volunteers who fundraise and help Ballarat children's wishes come true.
Make-A-Wish Foundation Ballarat branch secretary Ruth Devlin said there was always a need for more volunteers.
She said there were more than 800 Australian children currently waiting for a wish journey, including seven in Ballarat.
"We have a really good group in Ballarat. It's a very friendly, positive group. We meet once a month," Mrs Devlin said.
She said volunteers' roles involved home visits to sick children to help start their wish journey and helping to organise fundraising activities and donations.
"Wishes are designed to complement medical treatment, supporting families and empowering sick children with hope and joy when they need it most," Mrs Devlin said.
For everyone involved, wishes would have a remarkable, uplifting and positive impact - well beyond the wish itself.- Ruth Devlin
Mrs Devlin said each child's wish was made really special, from choosing their own cubby house to visiting Queensland's Australia Zoo.
She said the foundation's mission was to grant a wish for every eligible child and the foundation relied completely on volunteers, donors and supporters to make these wishes happen.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation Ballarat branch has received generous financial support and time from Ballarat organisations, business and schools over the years through fundraising events.
"With every donation, we're a step closer to making the wish of every child with a critical illness come true," Mrs Devlin said.
"Ballarat parents of critically ill children are always so thankful."
North Ballarat Football and Sports Club patrons recently donated $660 through a month-long donation box for the Make-a-Wish Foundation Ballarat branch.
The branch's next fundraiser will be a trivia night at Victoria Bowls Club on Friday, November 11. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased through the website stickytickets.com.au/HBCT0
Make-A-Wish Foundation is part of the world's largest wish-granting charity and is the only Australian charity focusing on wishes.
It formed in Australia in 1985 and has granted more than 10,000 wishes to critically ill children.
