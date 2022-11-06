Six months after its Sebastopol warehouse closed for donations, Eureka Mums has announced a 'pop up' drop off at Sebastopol Primary School.
Each Monday in November, a Eureka Mums team member will be at the school from 9am to 12 noon to accept donations of preloved items for babies and children.
Ballarat's Eureka Mums warehouse in Sebastopol closed in May after the broader St Kilda Mums, Geelong Mums and Eureka Mums organisation streamlined its service to operate from two warehouses in Clayton and Geelong.
But they continue to support struggling Ballarat families with clothes, cots, car seats, toys and countless other essentials that are now delivered directly through maternal and child health nurses, social workers and case workers in the region.
Eureka Mums chief executive Ruth Holdaway said the support of Sebastopol Primary School was vital.
"We are so grateful that Sebastopol Primary School has opened its doors to us as a collection hub as it gives locals an easy way to continue to donate," she said.
