Ballarat donations reopen for Eureka Mums at Sebastopol Primary during November

By Michelle Smith
November 6 2022 - 3:00pm
Sebastopol Primary School will act as a drop-off point for donation to Eureka Mums each Monday morning through November. File picture

Six months after its Sebastopol warehouse closed for donations, Eureka Mums has announced a 'pop up' drop off at Sebastopol Primary School.

