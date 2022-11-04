VCWestern United signing Tyla-Jay Vlajnic believes the club's training camp in Ballarat this weekend could lay the foundations for a successful inaugural A-League Women season.
United's trip to Ballarat is its first as a squad and is headlined by a friendly against reigning champion Melbourne Victory at Morshead Park at 2pm on Saturday in a preview of the round one fixture in a fortnight's time.
The match will be open to the public free of charge and is United's first-ever game against a fellow A-League club.
Vlajnic arrives as one of the side's most experienced players, making over 50 appearances for Melbourne City where she won four Championships and two Premierships.
"I think it's really nice to get to know the girls off the football pitch and have conversations and get to know what they like and what they don't like. It's a real benefit to do these types of trips so then you gel better on the field," she told The Courier.
"I'm a firm believer that the things you do off the field will show with quality on the field. So, the more we can we hang out the better it'd be for us."
The training camp strengthens Western United's ties to Ballarat with the club set to play two A-League Women games at Morshead Park this season - against the Perth Glory on February 4 and Sydney FC on March 5 - along side two men's games early next year.
Vlajnic was thrilled United had the chance to showcase itself and the sport in Ballarat.
"I can only imagine how hard it is for many kids who want to go and watch some football and have to drive an hour-and-a-half to Melbourne," she said.
"So, to come here and get amongst the community and hopefully the upcoming football generation is not only really important for us as players but also for the community."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
