Imagine having to wear masks in public, staying home if you have a cold and washing your hands over and over to avoid illness.
And it has nothing to do with COVID-19.
Moorabool boy Benjamin McLean has Cystic Fibrosis and faces a daily routine of therapy, medication, diet and exercise to keep him out of hospital.
"We've gone from having no idea what Cystic Fibrosis was to living with it all day, every day," mum Virginie Jost said.
"For the first two years of Ben's life, he was on antibiotics to prevent infection.
"He's seven now and has 20 per cent lower lung function than other children his age. He may look fine, but CF is a hidden illness."
The playful Myrniong Primary School boy has lived through at least six hospital admissions lasting around a fortnight each, plus 19 general anaesthetics including surgery and biopsies.
Any bouts of hospitalisation are also spent in isolated wards to protect from other bugs he may not recover from.
"There are no CF specialists available in Ballarat so we take him to the Royal Childrens," dad Angus McLean said.
"Virginie stays on a fold-out bed in the room with him.
"He would normally have appointments every three months but during COVID everything moved to telehealth."
Cystic Fibrosis - sometimes nicknamed "65 Roses" - is Australia's number one genetic disease that damages primarily the lungs and digestive system.
In her 2018 book New Balloons, Leanne Demers described CF as "living your life as if you are breathing through a straw".
Ben needs to take enzymes to help him absorb food - and is taking around 30 tablets daily that help unblock channels in his digestive system and break down fatty foods.
'Trikafta' was added to the PBS in 2021, allowing access to the new wonder drug for the CF community, removing the $300,000 annual price tag.
Ben is currently too young to access the drug, but it's hoped this will be granted in December, after the outcome of the latest Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee meeting.
"Trikafta is not a cure," Ms Jost said.
"But it's the best available thing we have that is close to a cure."
Even the air he breathes has to be monitored.
"Salt in the air and trips to the beach are considered good for people with CF," Ms Jost said.
"The Royal Children's is a world leader in this area and they're one of the most aggressive with early treatment.
"The number one thing for them is to prevent lung damage."
The family said at least 50 per cent of children with CF also developed diabetes by 12 because excess mucus prevented their pancreas from working properly.
They are also on constant alert about the fat content of food.
But the Myrniong trio are able to see plenty of positives.
"It's put us in touch with a whole new community that's very tight-knit," Ms Jost said.
"It's changed our outlook on life.
"People have a bucket list for retirement, but we need to do these things while Ben is still well."
The Year 1 student has only been able to attend class 60 per cent of the time so far.
"When he gets sick it takes a long time to recover," Mr McLean said.
"But his teachers have been good. Cystic Fibrosis Victoria organises teacher training and they did a four day course at the start of the year."
The family has become heavily involved in the CF community - with team 'Big Ben' in the 2022 Great Strides fundraiser.
Ben was also a pin-up boy for a recent Cystic Fibrosis Community Care awareness and tax-time fundraising campaign.
The family said Ballarat had a relatively high rate of CF - believed to be linked to Celtic ancestry.
Ireland has the highest rate of the illness in the world - affecting one in every 1461 babies.
In Australia it is closer to one in every 2500, according to Cystic Fibrosis Community Care, while one in 25 people carry the gene.
"It would be great to have a CF clinic in Ballarat," Ms Jost said.
"We believe there are enough patients in this part of the state to justify a Ballarat clinic that could be staffed with multiple medical specialists."
A 2020 UK study also found that better treatment had boosted longevity - with half of all CF babies born today expected to live beyond age 47.
Ballarat Cystic Fibrosis Inc is getting ready for its biggest annual fundraiser - the AHA Ballarat Division Annual Golf Day in East Ballarat on the new date of December 4.
The event is a "red letter day" for the CF, Golf and Australian Hotels Association communities - and has been run in Ballarat by AHA members since 1984.
All teams are filled by AHA member teams, but people can sponsor the event or a hole with all proceeds going to Ballarat Cystic Fibrosis Inc
"There are some Ballarat businesses that really are going above and beyond," Mr McLean said.
"And the Ballarat group is doing great things.
"They help families with the costs incurred by treating and dealing with cystic fibrosis such as medication and nebulizers.
"Those sorts of costs are around $1000 every two months.
"The group also encourages exercise and a suitable diet."
Ben keeps active with karate, swimming, tennis and trampolining.
People unable to get to the golf day but wanting to donate can go to bcfi.org.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
