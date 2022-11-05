The Courier
Home/Video

Moorabool family struggle to get appointments for cystic fibrosis - calls for Ballarat clinic

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 6 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Imagine having to wear masks in public, staying home if you have a cold and washing your hands over and over to avoid illness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.