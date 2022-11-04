Ballarat Miners name youth league coaches

Kyle Slack and Richard Morin will lead the Ballarat Miners youth league teams next season.
Basketball Ballarat has re-appointed Kyle Slack as the men's head coach and elevated Richard Morin to the role of women's head coach.
Slack has been a part of the youth league men's program for two years - initially as an assistant coach.
He led the team to the Victorian youth championship division title last season.
"Last year was epic, I couldn't be prouder of the squad we put together and how they came together to win," Slack said.
Basketball Ballarat director of coaching Luke Sunderland said it was great to have him back
He said winning the championship last year was the icing on the cake for his efforts in helping build the program.
Morin moves from the Miners junior program, which has been part of since 2018.
He has experience at state level, having been a part of the Victoria Country under-20s as well as the country pathway through the Central Academy under-12//14 programs.
Morin had been appointed Miners under-18 girls' coach, but Ballarat will not play in the age group in the VJBL next year.
The under-18s will make up the core of the Big V Youth Championship roster, while also representing Ballarat in tournaments in their age group.
Sunderland said Morin's extensive work with Basketball Victoria Country programs and the state teams made him a great person to help solidify the youth league program.
