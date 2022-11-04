The Courier

Ballarat Miners name youth league coaches

Updated November 4 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 2:53pm
Ballarat Miners youth league womens head coach Richard Morin and men's coach Kyle Slack.

Kyle Slack and Richard Morin will lead the Ballarat Miners youth league teams next season.

