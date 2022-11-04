The Courier
Ballarat police focus on truck driver behaviour in new blitz

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 4 2022 - 7:00pm
Police concerns lead to operation targeting Western Highway trucks

Police along the Western Highway are targeting tired, drunk or drug-affected drivers in a blitz which may last well into 2023.

