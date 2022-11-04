Police concerns lead to operation targeting Western Highway trucks

Police along the Western Highway are targeting tired, drunk or drug-affected drivers in a blitz which may last well into 2023.
Operation Egestas - Latin for enforcement - has already pinged several drivers for log book compliance, defective vehicles and unregistered trailers.
"You may not be the owner, but the onus is still on the driver to make sure their prime mover and any trailer you are carrying are registered," Acting Sergeant Shane Pettingill said.
"Any business they are working for should have registration papers and drivers need to check these.
"A lot of people turn up for work, driving trucks - and just assume they are registered.
"The actual owner of these trucks and trailers can be fined as well - and the fines are much bigger for trucks than cars."
While figures were not yet available, he said defect notices issued so far were mainly for tyres.
He was also concerned about the number of drivers with poorly filled-out log books - or any log book at all.
Police have seen few issues with speed during the operation, but Acting Sergeant Pettingill said they would also be keeping an eye on alcohol, drugs and overloaded trucks.
"If a truck looks weighed down, there's stuff spilling over the top - or it just doesn't look right, we have the power to direct them to a weighbridge," he said.
"We escort them and check the measurements."
The blitz is being carried with the help of the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
