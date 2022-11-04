The Courier sat down with Liberal candidate for Wendouree, Samantha McIntosh to discuss the upcoming election on November 26.
My last few decades in Ballarat, have been absolutely focused on community work, volunteerism, being a voice on behalf of our community and making a change.
When we first came to Ballarat, we had a child that needed special care with a life threatening illness, and we needed to access health services.
We had four children five and under and they needed schools, and we needed friends and family, and we needed to have a supportive community, a healthy community, and a community that could deliver to the needs of the growing family.
We experienced firsthand the great big gaping holes that there was in the health system, and the ability to deliver to the broader regions, the regional communities, and also the connection of regional communities, regional cities and metro centers. So my work way back then, is not a lot different to what it is today.
In between, I spent time as chair of regional capitals Australia. I have had a lot of conversation over the time about hub and spoke model and making sure the regional cities are responsible for the regions that surround them. And vice versa.
We rely on them for food and fiber, and they rely on us for infrastructure and support and health, education.
It has just become more pronounced as the decades have moved on. I understand that there is still more work to be done. I have watched different governments lead and I have watched different governments operate without necessarily leading well.
I was out on Dyson drive this morning, going around into the road, watching the absolute chaos along Albert Street, speaking to some of the businesses that have been absolutely impacted significantly by an extended period of chaotic work and very poorly planned infrastructure. Infustructure that we need but, infrastructure that can be delivered in a better manner.
When you look at these significant projects that we have announced, the Link Road, the hospital, Sovereign Hill and the Commonwealth Games. They are all projects that dovetail together, they are all projects that we as a city have been working on for the last four councils terms.
All projects that my time on council have been priorities and I have driven them. I am very familiar with them. They have been driven, not just by myself, and not just by the Liberal Party, but they are driven by the biggest employers of our city, Now and Into the Future group.
What you have seen already, is my announcements, and our Liberal party announcements have ticked off four of those six, we're not finished, there is still more time between now and election day.
I am just so chuffed that the Liberal Party have come on board, they can see the significant background work, the detail, and the research that has gone into those projects, they can see the consultation that's been done with our community, and they can see the future deliverables that will come with those projects.
So you asked me about how I will make sure these projects will be delivered in a better way. When I started off talking about the chaos and the poor planning and the delivery that is just so unfair to the local residents and the local business operators. We will make sure that there is better consideration.
I guess the fact that I have been on council for four terms, I have been there for three consecutive terms. It gives me a really good understanding of how you deal with red tape with government bureaucracy and the delivery on the ground of really important projects.
The chaos that I am talking about is delivering projects that I believe are really important. It is infrastructure that our community needs and wants. But it has been delivered in a way that has been chaotic.
We need to listen to the people, the people are living in those places
I believe that I have had significant experience working with our communities and at the same time being able to deliver.
I think the people have seen what I've been able to deliver. They have witnessed me unveil stage one of Link Road, they know I mean business. I get the job done, they have watched me open the doors of Civic Hall and Her Majesty's Theatre.
When I say I am going to do something. I will work out how we can, not why we can't or work out the way forward. I'll work out the safe way forward. I'll work out the affordable way forward.
Our state is currently experiencing a debt of $167.5 billion by 2025. We also know this the New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania's debt is less combined then ours in Victoria. There is a reason that our community are petrified for what this debt is going to do to our country by 2025, not very far away.
What I see at the moment, is economic mismanagement. So how do we counteract that, we manage it well and we care about everything that we spend.
We need to be mind all of our spending. We need to be considerate of the ratepayers purse, we need to be considerate of the taxpayers curse. If we think about it being money in our own pocket, would we spend it in that same manner?
The [Lake Lighting] project may only be a small one but it is an example of the mismanagement and the misspending over the inappropriate deliverables on the ground.
People absolutely deserve and need to have leadership that they can trust.
What we have seen in previous elections, we have seen cancel culture, we have seen horrendous displays of politicking, and what people really want to see is honest, sincere and trusting leadership, they want to see people that they know can deliver.
Integrity in government does not surprise me whatsoever. Of course, that is what we need. I want to see that and I understand that other people want to see that as well.
Being the recipient of such ridiculous behavior was upsetting. It highlighted to me what those other people in our community have experienced and the reason that we need to be mindful of bullying and need to care about our community.
People want to say leadership that is sincere.
I think health care, hospitals and Triple Zero. People want to know that they can get to a hospital on time. They do not want to wait six hours for an ambulance and do not want to wait on a trolley for six hours. It is what I am hearing across the electorate.
People are also not comfortable with potholes, we need to make sure that local council and state government are working together.
There is only a certain amount that local council can do to fix potholes. There is only a certain amount of funding that we have.
Local council need to work with state government to make sure that we are responding to those infrastructure needs that our community requires
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.