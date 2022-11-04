Public transport has been the theme of a number of state election promises from both sides of the aisle, but a key Ballarat project is still not on the cards.
The City of Ballarat council in July called for a review of the system so people could get directly to key areas like shops, rather than all routes leading to the train station.
IN THE NEWS:
On Friday the Coalition announced a big cash splash for buses across the state, including some changes in Ballarat.
The Public Transport Users Association's Ballarat convenor, Ben Lever, said buses often got overlooked during elections and was pleased to see they had been included this time around.
For Ballarat, the Coalition are proposing an increase of services so buses are arriving every 20 minutes during peak times as well as implementing new services in the south-west growth suburbs.
"We definitely need a comprehensive review of the routes, but upgrades and additions to the existing network are very welcome as a first step," Mr Lever said.
He said the increased bus frequencies would help make the system more useful for residents.
"With the Greens already having committed to increase frequencies across Melbourne and regional cities, and the Coalition now making this pledge, it is really on Labor to commit funding to make our buses run more frequently and connect with the trains," Mr Lever said.
The Liberals also re-iterated their promise to increase buses to Smythesdale - Mr Lever said it was good to see this area get more attention but the proposal needed some more work to make it fit-for-purpose.
"A 28-minute frequency would not line-up with any other buses," he said.
Shadow spokesperson for public transport Danny O'Brien said there were "too many" gaps in the system, which people knew were "not good enough".
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.