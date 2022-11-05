A welfare check is top of mind for a number of veterans who have descended on Ballarat over the weekend.
The military brotherhood military motorcycle club is in town for their biennial national conference.
David "Grumpy" Henderson, the MBMMC Victorian state president said it was a good opportunity to "get together to discuss current issues".
While sub-branches often have monthly meetings, getting together from across the country is a good way to share ideas and "discuss current issues with the Department of Veterans' Affairs", Mr Henderson said.
"We have a couple of guest speakers and they will give us the latest on what they are doing out in the world of welfare," he said.
"It is also just a chance for us all to get together."
Graeme Park, a club founding member and outgoing secretary in Brisbane drove down to Ballarat for the conference.
"It is quite amazing ... you will find someone you served with 20 years ago who you didn't even know were a member of the club," Mr Park said.
"Sometimes we do get a little bit focused on our own sub branches," he said.
The conference was a good opportunity to meet with other branches and share ideas about what they were focusing or working on.
"I think it also will revitalise a lot of people to see the club as a real live thing around Australia," Mr Park said.
A number of motorcycle riders went on the Thunder Run on Saturday afternoon where the riders visited a memorials in Ballarat as well as in Burrumbeet and Learmonth.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
