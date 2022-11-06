Learmonth has upset the apple cart, snapping its two-match winless streak to hand second-placed Ballarat is first loss of the season.
In a tense affair - the two foes winning two rinks each - it was the Brendan Pym-skippered rink that proved the difference in the seven-shot upset.
Pym, William Rose, Chris Powell, and Adam McCormack ran out big 25-12 victors, pushing Learmonth to its first win since the opening round and moving their club to withing striking distance of the top four.
Ballarat's loss allowed Victoria to extend its lead at the top of the ladder to 17 points with a big win over Buninyong.
The rink of Kevin Coad, Marc Oswin, Wayne Lynch and Shaun Clark (s) were the best performers for Victoria, winning 24-10 in the 76 (16) to 54 (2) triumph.
Elsewhere, BMS entered the top four with a tense three-shot win over Creswick, winning three rinks, including two by a single shot.
Previously bottom-of-the-table Webbcona celebrated its first win, beating Linton - who it bundled out of the top four - on the back of a 15-shot rink win to Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney and Gary Johnson (s).
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
