Mounties batters fire; McCafferty five-fa ends Hawks' run | BCA firsts wrap

The return of Ballarat Cricket Association offered plenty as two sides saw their unbeaten runs come to an end, while emphatic batting performances pushed Mt Clear and Napoleons-Sebastopol up the ladder.
East Ballarat's perfect start to the season is over as opening bowler Ash McCafferty wasted little time asserting himself in new colours, taking five wickets to set up Wendouree's six-wicket win.
With the Hawks in a solid position at 3-83, the former North Ballarat quick swung the game with a lethal second spell, finishing with figures of 5-23 off 7.1 overs as East Ballarat sunk to 131 all out.
First-drop Harry Ganley again impressed for the Hawks, working his way to 48 off 36 balls before falling to Cole Roshcoller (2-17), while opener Rory Low contributed 30 before Lucas Argall (2-26) upset his stumps.
The Red Caps' chase got off to a flying start - Roscholler (42) and Mat Begbie (24) combing for a 70-run opening stand before both falling to teenage spinner Abhilasha Rodrigo (3-39).
A 2-9 Red Caps stutter offered some hope for the battling East Ballarat but the damage had been done, Heath Pyke finishing unbeaten on 29 as Wendouree reached its target with 19 overs to spare.
A fighting performance from Napoleons-Sebastopol's middle-order has seen it mark its first game back in over a month in style, beating Ballarat-Redan by 65 runs and extending the Two Swords' wait for a first win of the season.
Flailing at 4-31, Jonah Healy (41) and Viraj Pushpakumara (45) put on 69 runs for the fifth wicket before the former departed.
Pushpakumara continued the re-build, sharing a 61-run sixth-wicket partnership with Nathan Doonan who top scored with 68 runs off 74 balls including eight fours and two sixes to push Naps-Sebas to 235 all out.
Robert Hind (35) looked set to anchor the Two Swords' chase before his departure at 2-65 triggered a downfall.
Janath Tissera (3-31) and Lachlan Storey (3-31) were the spearheads as Naps-Sebas picked up the next seven wickets for 53 runs with only a 67-run tenth-wicket partnership between Nathan Patriekos (32*) and Jack Harwood (26*) seeing Ballarat-Redan limp to 9-170.
A captain's knock from Darley's Brad Barnes has seen Brown Hill's dream start to the season come to an end, the Bulls falling by four wickets to last season's grand finalists.
Chasing 189, Barnes (61) entered the fray at 3-65 before combining for an 80-run stand with English import Harry Killoran (53) to put his side on the cusp of victory.
The Lions stated their intent in the first innings, restricting the Brown Hill batters to starts; Nathan Porter (35), Fraser Hunt (35), and Prabath Priyankara (32) all dismissed before reaching milestones.
Dayle Locke was Darley's most lethal, finishing with 4-41, while Hasitha Wickramasinghe was economical, claiming figures of 1-14 off his 10 overs.
In turn, the Bulls struggled to find a threat with the ball; Fraser Hunt (2-37) the only multiple wickettaker as the hosts reached their target in the 47th over.
Half-centuries to young Mt Clear batters Jack Jeffrey and Tom Le Lievre took the headlines as their side notched a 65-run win against Buninyong.
Electing to bat, Jeffrey and first-drop Le Lievre patiently responded from a cheap early wicket, spending 23 overs in the middle together for their 77-run partnership.
Le Lievre (54) would depart first, leaving Jeffrey (61) to steer the innings while middle-order cameos pushed the Mounties to 210.
Geordie McLeod was the pick of the Buninyong bowlers, ending with 2-22 off his 10 overs.
From the start, the Bunnies' found themselves suffocated, John Butler conceding just six runs off his five overs with the new ball.
Daryce Moloney (40*) looked impressive for the Bunnies, but ran out of time as Mt Clear's relentless pressure with the ball and the field held its opponents to 6-145 off 50 overs.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
