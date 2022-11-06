The Courier

Ballarat's Tom Hotchkin to show horse float in Equitana Melbourne

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 7 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Areion Equestrian's Jody Azzopardi, Ethan Azzopardi and engineer Tom Hotchkin with the improved horse float they will take to Equitana Melbourne later this week. Picture by Lachlan Bence

ENGINEER Tom Hotchkin has taken everything he learnt from making the world's first crash-tested float and started again from scratch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.