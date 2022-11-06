ENGINEER Tom Hotchkin has taken everything he learnt from making the world's first crash-tested float and started again from scratch.
Most of the changes were in manufacturing elements, preventing warping from earlier models and changing structural features.
Areion Equestrian's major test looms ahead at Equitana Melbourne, one of the biggest equestrian exhibitions in the southern hemisphere.
The Ballarat business has had a lot of interest in this latest horse float model and, with the finishing touches finally put on, will be able to start taking orders from the Melbourne Showgrounds this week.
"It's been we months since we started building this model from scratch and it's been about two years since we've started making [the float] with one to two years before that in designing and researching," Mr Hotchkin said.
"...Testing is always ongoing. The more time we have, the more testing and improvements we can do."
What makes the Areion Equestrian float different is the hydraulic suspension system, making for both a smoother ride for the horse on bumpy terrain and to lower completely to ground level at the touch of a button for easier loading. If disconnected, the whole trailer can lower completely to the ground.
A key feature from the outset has been loading horses in backwards, designed to make it safer when breaking so horses' hinds, rather than heads, bump the front of the float.
Mr Hotchkin said there is a lot of science making clear this was more comfortable for the horse.
Full-height dividers have smooth surfaces and are tough enough to keep horses contained in a roll-over.
Windows in the base design model are small and built at head-height at the back of the float.
Mr Hotchkin said windows can be a contentious design issue with a range of theories on optimal light for horses and the best size of viewing space without stressing horses. His windows at the back aim to cut down distractions of other vehicles flying past.
There were also no barriers to get in the way, should a horse be stressed enough to try and escape.
Being a custom-build sale, Mr Hotchkin said windows were often a key negotiable with clients.
With a background in road safety engineering, Mr Hotchkin became passionate about designing a safer horse float due to a family interest in horses.
His sister runs agistment and training centre Randall Park in Warragul and this is where this latest float model will be bound after Equitana for further test use.
Of course, one of the big spotlights at Equitana will again be on Areion Equestrian's faithful horse Tippy.
The 18-hand, 850-kilogram crash test dummy made of foam and created in partnership with Ballarat theatre prop experts Form Imagination last year.
Equitana Melbourne starts on Thursday and runs to Sunday.
