This organisation is looking to help support artists find spaces in Ballarat to take their creative practice to the next level.
"We act as a sort of a matchmaker between Ballarat creatives and real estate agents," board member Mick Trembath said.
"We try to find people's spaces so they can do their creative work."
Ballarat Evolve will host an open day this week to answer any questions and meet new creatives they can help.
Mr Trembath said they are able to navigate the real estate world, if that is something their artists are not used to doing.
He said it is important for creatives to "get doing" and making work.
"Having a dedicated space is really critical," Mr Trembath said.
"If we can help creatives and artists find that space, and we can help real estate agents activate their spaces, it is a win for everyone."
Mr Trembath said it was important for Ballarat to be "activated and alive" and they are in a good opportunity to put life into the city's buildings.
"It is always good to have artists and creatives working in the city and for tourists to come and see that Ballarat is a creative and vibrant space," he said.
Rather than saying we are creative in a brochure, or displaying it in a fixed location like a festival or gallery, Mr Trembath said it was important to show Ballarat works as a creative city 24/7.
He said often creatives are working from home, on their dining room table or a small section of a room.
Evolve is looking to engage with people looking to take their artistic practice to the next professional step.
"These might be people that are working in a sort of high end amateur practice who are looking to take a professional step," Mr Trembath said.
"We are also looking to attract people who may have been involved in the arts and then life got in the way.
"We are also looking for people that just have really good ideas.
"Or if you have a really interesting idea and a well thought out approach to come and talk to us to see if we can find a space for them to realise those ideas."
Open day will be on November 8 at 7pm.
More information ballaratevolve.org.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
