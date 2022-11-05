Property sales highlights for Ballarat amid latest interest rise

ALFREDTON
PS Cuzens Rd v/land 751sqm $360,000 PRD Nationwide
PS Tangerine St $550,000 PRD Nationwide
GORDON
PS Tooheys Close 40469sqm $960,000 PRD Nationwide
HILLCREST
PS Smythesdale-Snake Valley Rdv/land $394,000 Harcourts
INVERMAY PARK
PS Peregrine Ct 467sqm $560,000 Jellis Craig
LAKE WENDOUREE
PS Service St 423sqm $1,950,000 Jellis Craig
LINTON
PS Sussex St $965,000 Jellis Craig
LUCAS
PS Overall Stv/land 504sqm $305,000 Jellis Craig
PS Tremain St$780,000 Jellis Craig
MINERS REST
PS Waterford Dr $720,000 Harcourts
NEWTOWN
S 15 Skene Stundisc Buxton
S 14 Sylvan Ct $1,650,000 Hodges
REDAN
PS Windermere St 1rm $490,000 PRD Nationwide
SEBASTOPOL
PS Miles St $569,000 PRD Nationwide
PS Picton St $502,000 PRD Nationwide
SOLDIERS HILL
PS Macarthur St $960,000 Harcourts
WINTER VALLEY
PS Goldfinch Rdv/land $315,000 PRD Nationwide
MITCHELL PARK
PS Davey duke Drindustrial $2,550,000 Ray White
