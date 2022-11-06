The Courier

City of Ballarat new mayor to be decided Monday night

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
November 7 2022 - 5:00am
Town Hall

A change is coming for City of Ballarat leadership on Monday night as councillors will gather for a special meeting to elect a new mayor and deputy for the 2023 term.

