A change is coming for City of Ballarat leadership on Monday night as councillors will gather for a special meeting to elect a new mayor and deputy for the 2023 term.
At the end of 2021, Cr Daniel Moloney was unanimously elected as mayor for the second term in a row.
At the time he made it clear he only planned to be mayor for one more year.
"It is rare to get a chance to have two years in the role ... I have decided I definitely will not be running again," Cr Moloney said in 2021.
Cr Amy Johnston is the current deputy, this is also her second year in this role.
After a year of interrupted plans in 2021, Cr Samantha McIntosh, who moved the motion to elect Cr Moloney as mayor, said Cr Moloney's second term would provide consistency for council and the community as the city recovered from lockdowns and ever changing restrictions.
Cr Moloney said his priority would be to make sure Ballarat gets its fair share at the federal and state elections.
"It has been anything but normal, but hopefully we can get to a 2022 period where things will start to settle down and we'll get businesses and normal activity back again," he said at the time.
The Courier understands Cr Des Hudson, Cr Belinda Coates and Cr Mark Harris are looking to put themselves forward as mayor in 2023.
Cr Hudson was last mayor over the 2015-2016 period while Cr Harris held the role in 2011-2012.
Cr Johnston is expected to stand for deputy mayor again, if successful it would be her third consecutive year in the role.
Meanwhile, Cr Coates and Cr Harris are anticipated to also nominate for the deputy position.
Other councils surrounding Ballarat will also be holding their mayoral elections over the next few weeks.
The Pyrenees Shire's meeting will be on Tuesday November 8. Currently, Cr Ron Eason holds the position.
Golden Plains Shire and Hepburn Shire Councils will hold its meeting the following week on Tuesday November 15.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
