ELEVEN-year-old Morgan Pike is already feeling excited about learning and developing her art from fellow First Nations artists across Ballarat.
A new project will create a dedicated space for Indigenous artists to sell and show their work in Mair Street.
Morgan, who is of the Wamba Wamba and Gunaikernai peoples, is already thinking what might be possible. She likes to try different styles of art, especially at school, but is particularly passionate about developing her Indigenous craft.
"I just like having fun [with art] and the opportunity to share my art and show everyone. At my school, I try and help people in art," Morgan said.
"I would love to see other artists' work for inspiration."
Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative will create an Aboriginal community art gallery amid a Mair Street revival in the city's expanding foodie and arts precinct. The project this month received a $200,000 state government grand to bring the space to life.
This comes in an exciting time for Ballarat's Indigenous creatives with Wadawurrung sisters Tammy and Deanne Gilson celebrated in exhibitions across the state and work from Gunditjmara and Yorta Yorta man, the late Josh Muir, projected on international stages.
Emerging Indigenous artist Alexandra Allemand, a Yorta Yorta and Warlpiri, said Ballarat's diverse Indigenous community meant there were so many different stories, different languages and different styles of art to share.
Ms Allemand, who hails from Mooroopna, said working at BADAC helped introduce her to such rich diversity in art and culture.
"[Muir}, like a lot of artists hared a big part of his story in his works, and my stories are part of mine as well," Ms Allemand said. "It is great to have something like this to share community with Indigenous and non-Indigenous people; a place to buy and share local art work."
Ms Allemand said the space would help to promote younger female artists, like herself, whose bright work was often overwhelmed by male dominated art.
BADAC owns the upper levels of the historic Mair Street location, primarily for administration offices, and will lease the lower level space vacated by Western Bulldogs. This space allows for two galleries and a workspace out the back.
BADAC chief executive officer Karen Heap said it was an important outlet for the region's Indigenous artists to be in business for themselves, to share genuine Aboriginal art and promote cultural tourism.
Art is a way the whole community can connect to Aboriginal stories and our ways of seeing the world, in all its richness and variety.- Karen Heap, BADAC chief executive officer
"Art is a connection to, and expression of, Aboriginal culture," Ms Heap said. "Art is a way the whole community can connect to Aboriginal stories and our ways of seeing the world, in all its richness and variety."
Further to this, BADAC will develop its cultural and therapeutic art programs based on Main Road with a $144,000 state government grant. This will install a modified shipping container as an outdoor workspace and purchase a pop-up trailer to run programs on Country and to visit community events.
BADAC cultural and therapeutic team manager Shu Brown, an Adnyamathanha man, said their programs were diverse: from women's groups to taking music into childcare and healing for Stolen Generations, Aboriginal justice and sexual assault and trauma. Participants painted, did pottery, wood carvings and recorded poetry and songs.
"A big part of what we do is encouraging people to be connected to culture through art," Mr Brown said. "A lot of the Stolen Generation have written poetry and stories as a way to release stories and pain.
"...We also have people who come into our program from the Stolen Generation who might not know their identity and we can help them explore those emotions."
