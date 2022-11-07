The Courier

Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative to open Indigenous art gallery in Mair Street

By Melanie Whelan
November 7 2022 - 11:30am
An inspired Morgan Pike, aged 11 with artists Shu Brown, Alex Allemand, BADAC chief executive officer Karen Heap and BADAC chief operating officer Jon Kanoa in what will become the new arts space. Picture by Lachlan Bence

ELEVEN-year-old Morgan Pike is already feeling excited about learning and developing her art from fellow First Nations artists across Ballarat.

