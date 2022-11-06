The Courier

Western United celebrates historic win in Ballarat | GALLERY

Updated November 6 2022 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Morshead Park was the stage for history for Western United after a last-minute strike earned the club a win its first official A-League Women friendly, defeating Melbourne Victory 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.