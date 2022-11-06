Western United celebrates historic win in Ballarat | GALLERY

Morshead Park was the stage for history for Western United after a last-minute strike earned the club a win its first official A-League Women friendly, defeating Melbourne Victory 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.
After a tense contest with chances at both end, Hannah Keane found herself in space at the back-post and headed home a perfect cross from United's marquee international Jessica McDonald to clinch the result with virtually the last action of the game.
McDonald was one of plenty of United's international stars in action, as American duo Keane and Hillary Beale both started alongside Guyanese defender Sydney Cummings.
The friendly was the headline event of a two-day training camp in Ballarat as United ramps up preparations for its maiden A-League Women season which will begin on November 19 when it will meet the Victory again.
United's women's side will play two games at Morshead Park this season - against the Perth Glory on February 4 and Sydney FC on March 5, alongside two men's games early next year.
