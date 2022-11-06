The Courier

City Oval Bowling Club celebrates centenary of innovation in game

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 7 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City Oval duo Allan Mann and Jeff Clack say their club has long been innovative to ensure they stay strong in the game. Picture by Kate Healy

INNOVATION long been a founding legacy for City Oval Bowling Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.