INNOVATION long been a founding legacy for City Oval Bowling Club.
In bowls parlance, the club prides itself on reading the head - predicting what they might be facing next and tactically trying to change the play to its favour.
For example, approaching the club's centenary and keen to avoid a Crackerjack-like scenario, City Oval recruited a band of young, retired Ballarat soccer players to bolster its ranks.
City Oval is not Ballarat's oldest bowling clubs but is certainly one of the smallest and most central places to have a roll. The club is steeped in history and continues to promote exciting young talent in what secretary Jeff Clack said was very much a young person's game at the highest levels.
Australian 2018 Commonwealth Games triples and fours gold medallist Carla Krizanic, semi-retired from the game aged 32, was the club's guest speaker to mark centenary celebrations at the weekend.
To capitalise on the opportunity, City Oval held a formal function on what was the club's first official lawn bowls match, to the day. Technically the club had formed a year but founders James Gardiner, George Tonner and Henry Brown needed time to set the club up and deal with neighbour noise concerns, despite a major football oval in the same precinct, just over the fence.
Trying to stay ahead of the game, "definitely not a static club", was what City Oval centenary chairman Allan Mann said was the key to longevity in a tough sporting landscape, on and off the green.
Soccer player-turned bowler Tony Spurgo joined the club after going for a try roll with mates three years ago and climbed the ranks from a division eight premiership to become a division one bowler.
He wished he made the move 20 years earlier to the club that prided itself on teaching the game.
Spurgo was drawn to City Oval by teammate Tony Coxall whose father Ron, a club life member, said it would be good for them to have a roll no they no longer played soccer - and the club needed younger members.
"It's a great team game. You all need to work together playing with four in a rink and 16 in a team relying on each other," Spurgo said. "You're learning something every day. City Oval has some really good bowlers and you get their feedback, you watch them, you listen and you realise what you need to do.
"It's so much more than just having a roll. It's great to meet so many people from different age brackets and it's very competitive."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mann and Clack said the club proactively involved nearby schools such as Ballarat High, St Patrick's College and Pleasant Street to have a go at what the greens could offer.
This included the likes of Sophie Burzmann, who made her premier division debut aged 13 in 2016. Kurzmann continues to press her game to higher levels outside Ballarat.
Mann said the club was one of the state's early adopters of merging the men's and women's clubs before it became mandated about 10 years ago.
Former senator Michael Ronaldson's grandmother was one of the driving forces behind launching the ladies' club, known briefly as the west-end ladies, in 1930. Her house stands not far from the greens.
City Oval ladies initially had club colours red and white, while the men sported brown and yellow as was evident in the club's large, long hidden pennant flag collection.
Mann said for one little club, they were still playing proudly. Nine of the club's 10 pennant teams last season made finals. Ahead of this week's pennant, City Oval was atop four divisions, equal first in one and top-four in all other pennant.
They looked forward to what the next 100 years might bring the club, knowing it was set on strong, creative foundations.
For the history buffs, City Oval was the first Victorian club to use an electric lawn mower roller on its greens. Anyone who has been near a green knows how much of a risk that would have been.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.