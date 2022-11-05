After a shift towards The Greens in the May 2022 federal election, the Animal Justice Party are anticipating support in the upcoming state election and have fielded candidates in all three Ballarat seats.
Bryn Hills, candidate for Wendouree, is somewhat familiar with elections after running in the 2019 federal vote.
Mr Hills said the "enormity of the existential crisis" residents are currently facing drove him to run again.
"It is because we have disrespected animals, we have disrespected nature, we have disrespected the environment and the planet."
The high school teacher said the biggest issue facing Wendouree residents was the climate crisis.
"I noticed in your reader survey, one of the biggest things were roads, which have been severely affected by all the flooding," Mr Hills said.
"I know firsthand about potholes because as a motorcycle rider... if you hit a pothole it can be disastrous. "
Residents had also identified health as an important issue and Mr Hills said it is crucial to recognize food choices as important for ourselves and the planet.
Ecologist Holly Sitters is running for Ripon and also said the climate was one of the biggest issues.
Despite the idea of the climate emergency feeling like a distant issue Ms Sitters places it at number one.
"The recent floods have obviously had a clearly visible effect on people's lives," she said.
Ms Sitters wants to make sure animals are looked after and the landscapes in Ripon are protected.
"One of the reasons I am so grateful to have been able to move here [from the UK] is the incredible wildlife, there is not much like it across the rest of the world."
Wendy Morrision, candidate for Eureka stood in the 2018 state election because she wanted to give animals a voice in parliament.
After seeing the work of Andy Meddick in the upper house over the last four years she was inspired to put her hand up again.
Ms Morrision was particularly proud of Mr Meddick's 'Veticare' proposal which would introduce a medicare-like scheme for animals.
Native animals could be treated for free by specialised wildlife hospitals under the scheme to help reduce the burden on vets.
Ms Morrision said climate change is the top issue facing her constituents in Eureka.
"I want to have a quick transition towards clean energy and regeneration and a rapid reduction of emissions," she said.
She would also like to see better public transport to lessen the pressure on roads.
"For the sake of the commuters and the wildlife that becomes roadkill."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
