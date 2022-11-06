The Indian community in Ballarat has seen tremendous growth over a number of years and to accommodate, they are looking to upgrade their facilities.
The Ballarat Indian Association celebrated Diwali over the weekend and at the festivities, Ripon incumbent Louise Staley announced $875,000 for an Indian cultural centre if the Liberals are elected in the upcoming November election.
Ballarat Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre Committee president Harishankar Parippaayillam said it was an exciting announcement and the committee is very grateful for the support.
The centre development would involve renovating the existing building located in Ross Creek to create a place of worship.
"We need to go to Melbourne for prayers and other things in a temple because we do not have a centre here in Ballarat, so people have been keenly asking about developing a centre," Mr Parippaayillam said.
The latest census data shows Ballarat's Indian population has more than doubled in the last five years.
"We want to work closely with the community, the neighbourhood and the government to successfully build a place in Ballarat," Mr Parippaayillam said.
The BHTCCC are very keen to work with the wider community to share their cultural traditions.
At their last event, the Ganesha Charturthi festival the BHTCCC welcomed thousands of people to the Ballarat Showgrounds to share their traditions.
"We embrace Australian culture," Mr Parippaayillam said. "At the same time we want to give our culture and knowledge to our local community."
There is a second stage of works planned which would include a new commercial kitchen, dinning area, garden, landscaping and children's playground.
"Ballarat's Indian community is thriving and growing," Ms Staley said in a statement.
"I congratulate the Ballarat Indian community for all its work on this project over the past six years."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
