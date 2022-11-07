The Courier

Midweek pennant bowls preview: City Oval, BMS vying for top spot

November 7 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Cameron has enjoyed a strong start for City Oval in Ballarat Highlands Region Bowls midweek division one pennant. Picture by Adam Trafford.

City Oval and BMS meet in a top-of-the-table clash Ballarat Highlands Region Bowls midweek division one pennant on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.