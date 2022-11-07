Midweek pennant bowls preview: City Oval, BMS vying for top spot

City Oval and BMS meet in a top-of-the-table clash Ballarat Highlands Region Bowls midweek division one pennant on Tuesday.
They have broken away from the rest.
There are three premiership points between them and then 19 points back to Webbcona and Midlands.
Just 12 points separate third to ninth in the 10-team competition.
City Oval and BMS know this is a chance to get a handy break at the top.
Curiously, it has been one-way traffic for City Oval in its three wins, taking all 16 points against Midlands, Victoria and Central Wendouree.
BMS has managed to complete all five scheduled fixtures, winning four without being quite as emphatic.
Only once has it taken all the points.
City Oval has a number of unbeaten players, who will be keen to keep a clean sheet for another week.
Among them are the rink of Peter Cameron, and Wayne and Janine Roberts after four appearances and Sally McCracken in three matches.
It has not always been easy though, with them getting home by one shot against Midlands when they last played two weeks ago.
So it will be of interest to see what combination BMS lines against them.
While these teams go at it, the chasers are primarily focused on securing second and third spots.
Creswick can continue its climb up the ladder against a battling Sebastopol.
Creswick got over Clunes to make it two wins in a row to get to fifth and it is possible it could find itself in the top four if results go its way this round.
However, third-placed Webbcona and fourth-placed Midlands start favourites and are positioned to retain a hold on their spots.
