It was a love for the game that first saw Rimas Liubinas join the Celtic Tigers Basketball Club over 30 years ago.
That same love sustained him through trials and tribulations and now has him set to play his 1000th game for the club on Tuesday night.
"I'm excited. It's a bit of fun I suppose," Liubinas, 59, told The Courier.
"I love the sport, I can hardly think of a better game to play. I started playing when I was four and we always had a basketball ring in the house.
"I love the game and being allowed to be involved for as long as I have has just been a lot of fun."
After playing an estimated 400 games through his youth in Melbourne, Liubinas joined the Tigers when he moved to town to become an intern at Ballarat Base Hospital.
"The Celtic Tigers have always been so kind to me," he said.
"When I started it was the ambulance side, then the ambulance guys ended up going off and making their own side. I had a few young guys around playing so I kept them going.
"I've got a lot of young guys who play with me and let me play. They put up with me. I'm nowhere near as good as I used to be but they help me through and there's great camaraderie."
It hasn't always been smooth sailing for the Tigers veteran.
"I've had a hip replacement and the other one has arthritis in it," Liubias said.
"That was about seven years ago and I almost stopped then. It was pretty awful for a few years. I was playing really badly. The guys looked after me for about two or three years as I tried to get back."
Off the court, Liubinas, an esteemed general practice teacher, is as busy as ever and remains a director and general practitioner at Ballarat Group Practice, where he has been since 1992.
Last year, Liubinas was awarded an Order of Australia medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours, particularly for his service to the medical profession in Ballarat.
"It's something to do during the week; it keeps you fit. (Playing for the Tigers) is a good way to break up the week-to-week dramas of work and stuff," he said.
"Ultimately, there's been good friendships throughout."
Previously, Liubinas was able to combine his work with his beloved sport, serving as the Ballarat Lady Miners' club doctor through their championship-winning era, working alongside Kym Cassells, Karen Ashby, Andrea McMahon and Desiree Glaubitz.
"Basketball is a great game and anything I can do to keep it going in Ballarat, I'm keen to do," he said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.