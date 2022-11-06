The Courier

Energy efficiency tips to fortify your home as climate change warms the planet

By Ellie Mitchell
Updated November 7 2022 - 11:43am, first published 10:30am
Leith and Hugo Thomas are trying to make their house in Ballarat, Victoria more energy efficient to keep heating costs down and reduce their carbon footprint. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Ludowyk-Thomas family left the big city and moved to the country for more space and cheaper housing.

