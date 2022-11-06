Moorabool Criminal Investigation Unit is studying CCTV after a man was left with head injuries at the weekend.
Detectives said the Bacchus Marsh man was taken to hospital after an assault at Flanagans Border Inn Hotel in Main Street around 12.30am Saturday.
Ambulance Victoria said a man was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police said he had since been released.
No one has been charged and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
