At the beginning of the year, Ballarat's top organisations got together to come up with a list of six city-changing priority projects, titled Ballarat: Now and Into the Future.
Some of the projects have received funding already, or election promises, but with early voting set to open on November 14, The Courier is checking in on why these projects are so important to the city.
Among the six is Federation University's vision for Ballarat to become a "vibrant university town" with thousands of extra students and staff in the CBD, knocking down concrete-cancer ridden buildings on its Camp Street campus and creating new gathering places for the community.
Under the university's Campus Vision 2022-2025, the Ballarat of the near future will feature a "spine" running from the railway station along Lydiard Street to the redeveloped SMB Campus where most of the university's face-to-face lessons will take place.
"Because so many students come by train it will absolutely enliven that central spine from the station right down Lydiard Street and when you have thousands of students to suddenly enliven the CBD it creates a vibe that other people want to be there," he said.
The facilities of the Camp Street campus will also move to SMB on the other side of Sturt Street and the resulting space returned to the community - just in time for the Commonwealth Games.
Professor Bentley said some of the buildings on the Camp Street campus were suffering "concrete cancer" and would be demolished to create an open square, potential Federation Square-style exhibition and entertainment areas and unite the "broken up spaces" around the buildings
New open community spaces will also be created in the SMB campus.
"We will bring a significant chunk of the face-to-face teaching of students, before they go into workplace and work-based learning, back to SMB to reinvigorate it to its former glory and its original purpose back in 1870," he said.
Existing heritage buildings, including the early 1900s Building A, are being renovated and transformed to preserve their history but create high-tech learning spaces inside.
"We want to do that for all the heritage buildings in a really tasteful way, and then the car park area within the campus will become a square for students, cafes and community access
"We want the community to be in the space and use the space instead of it being 'town and gown' separate we want it to become a community used space that feeds down to Camp Street which becomes a central square of Ballarat.
"There will be a lot more space for the people of Ballarat to gather just in time for the Commonwealth Games."
Earlier this year Professor Bentley travelled to Birmingham as part of a Victorian state government delegation on a fact-finding mission before Ballarat and regional Victoria host the games in 2026 and what he saw there helped cement his ideas for the city's new open space.
"It came home to me in Birmingham as people move and progress through the city from space to space each one opens up a vista of an iconic cultural space rejuvenated in time for their Commonwealth Games," he said.
"If you look at the great cities of the world it's that ability to move seamlessly from iconic cultural space to iconic cultural space ... that is why people love going to Europe and we can design with that in mind.
"We are so fortunate having one of the greatest heritage cities in Australia to be able to build on the best we have got and to create a sustainable city for the future which incorporates culture in to a very usable setting of space where citizens are paramount and not cars."
Federation University will hand the Camp Street land back to council to create the open spaces.
"It's state owned land that we have been curator and caretaker of. We will hand that caretaking to the city so they can create a community-inspired and defined space," Professor Bentley said.
The digital future of the community will also be at the forefront of the renewed focus on the SMB campus, with an Emerging Technology Hub under construction.
"The digital environment will be fundamental to the sustainability of the city," Professor Bentley said. "Sensors will become part of all we do, monitoring water flow for efficiency, managing power, managing buildings themselves not only to be efficient and effective but also to ensure we can pre-determine maintenance," he said.
"Trying to manage roads and pot holes, if we are able to use technology much more effectively to identify which roads are demonstrating signs of wear before it happens there can be pre-emptive interventions. With water flows, sewer management, road management, rail and transport it's already being done and that sort of digital environment is going to be critical as we continue growing."
But it will also look at more personal technology that residents interact with every day or can provide a safety-net for the elderly, disabled or other vulnerable community members.
"The Emerging Technology Hub will have state-of-the-art technology that people will be able to see in action and see some examples of how society might work. It will get them excited and accustom them to how technology is changing to benefit citizens, rather than it being something scary ... and how we can manage it to be a tool for us to use to better our lives."
Professor Bentley said the six city-changing projects, and considering Ballarat's future as a precinct plan, would be fundamental to rejuvenating and creating a CBD for the future.
"As a strategic piece it's really important for all the key stakeholders to come together as we have done to identify six initiatives that in the short to medium term have that impact on Ballarat and make it genuinely the capital of western Victoria," he said.
In June the state government allocated $350,000 to Federation University for it and various stakeholders including the City of Ballarat to prepare a business case for the redevelopment of the Camp Street campus.
