Creative talents on show at Pleasant Street Primary's Arts Festival

Months of work for Pleasant Street Primary pupils have come to fruition as the school celebrated its first Arts Festival since 2019.
Families and grandparents were among the eager audience viewing films, visual artworks and performances.
Visual arts teacher Melissa Pearce said the Arts Festival was a "wonderful way to showcase the visual and performing arts talents of the students within our school".
Each student had several artworks, created throughout the year, on display in addition to their talents on screen and in performance.
"It's been three years since we could have an arts festival due to COVID so it was great to finally get a chance to showcase their talents," she said.
All students and teachers took part in the creation of a class film, with families enjoying a classroom cinema experience complete with popcorn and drinks while senior students held a film awards ceremony with a red carpet and awards for best movie.
On the final day of arts week, grandparents were invited in for morning tea and to take on a whole-school dance display, an art tour and talented buskers, who accepted donations in to a hat to raise money for the school's arts program.
