The Courier

Stanley's Rock n Roll Doo facing best Kiwis in NZ

DB
By David Brehaut
November 7 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Stanley and Rock N Roll Doo- representing Australia in NZ Cup

Burrumbeet trainer-driver Michael Stanley and his star pacer Rock n Roll Doo will have the Australian harness racing community fully focused on them on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.