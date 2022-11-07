Burrumbeet trainer-driver Michael Stanley and his star pacer Rock n Roll Doo will have the Australian harness racing community fully focused on them on Tuesday.
Stanley is taking on the biggest challenge of his career, with Rock N Roll Doo lining up in the group 1 $600,000 New Zealand Cup in Christchurch.
Australians rarely make the trip for NZ's premier race, but Stanley and owners Brendan and Anne James committed to it after winning the Victoria Cup at Melton last month.
Making the standing start assignment all the harder in the 3200m event is his draw in 13.
Rock N Roll Doo warmed up for the Cup with a sixth at Ashburton and then a trial.
"I was rapt with his trial," Stanley said.
"Before Ashburton he was pretty fat. He's that sort of kind of horse. He's a cruisy lad and it doesn't take him long to put on weight.
He said the trial had topped him off and he would be ready to go.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
