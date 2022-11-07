Premier harness racing trainer Emma Stewart has dominated the opening Breeders Crown heats - one Australian harness racing's biggest age classic series.
Her Cardigan stable won five of seven three-year-old heats at Bendigo on Friday night and five of six two-year-old heats at Maryborough on Sunday.
She also qualified all the starters she had in the heats for semi-finals to be run at Melton on Saturday night.
Stewart had 19 runners in heats at Bendigo and 12 at Maryborough.
To cap off a big three days, Stewart also had four winners at Melton on Saturday.
Khafaji ($2.50), Captain Ravishing ($1.10 favourite) took out the 3yo colts and geldings heats; Petillante ($2.10 favourite), Encipher ($1.10 favourite) and Soho Historia ($1.12 favourite) 3yo fillies heats; Tempting Tigress ($1.12 favourite), Major Delight ($1.09 favourite) and Perfect In Pink ($1.35 favourite) 2yo fillies heats; and Techys Watching ($1.70 favourite) and The Lost Storm ($1.33 favourite) 2yo colts and geldings heats.
Stewart has an outstanding record in the Breeders Crown series.
Last year she won two group 1 2yo, two group 1 3yo and two group 2 4yo finals across pacing and trotting gaits.
Encipher is on course for a 2yo and 3yo double after her heat win.
Stewart also brought up 200 wins in Victoria for the season over the weekend.
She leads the Victorian statewide and metropolitan premierships.
