Saints draw on more EDFL talent

Carngham-Linton has further increased the influence of Essendon District Football League powerhouse Strathmore in its ranks for next year.
The Saints have signed Strathmore's 2022 premiership captain Sam O'Loughlin.
He is following former Essendon player Nick O'Brien, who is returning home to Carngham-Linton, where he grew up and played as a junior before being drafted by the Bombers.
O'Loughlin and O'Brien were teammates in the Strathmore line-up which claimed this year's EDFL premier division flag.
O'Brien's brother Dean is also making the move from Strathmore back to the Saints, while Alex Grima is another former Strathmore player picked up by Carngham-Linton.
O'Loughlin has had a long and prominent career with Strathmore, with tributes flowing when he announced his playing days with the club were over.
O'Loughlin will provide the Saints with badly needed experience as well as winning culture.
Carngham-Linton has not had a win since 2019, when it managed to get two victories.
This is almost certainly its most vigorous recruiting campaign since joining the Central Highlands league in 2011 after the Lexton Plains league folded.
The Saints launched their pre-season under coach Clayton Scoble on Monday night.
Scoble is going into a fourth season in charge after joining at the end of 2019, having signed on for another two years.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
