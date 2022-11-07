Air ambulance arrives after truck rollover south of Ballarat

UPDATE 1pm: Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics are assessing a man who is currently in a stable condition with lower body injuries, who is likely to be airlifted to Melbourne.
UPDATE 12.35pm: An air ambulance has arrived south of Dunnstown after a truck rollover.
Fire crews were seen using the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver, who has been trapped for about an hour.
Police confirmed the man is alive and talking.
PREVIOUSLY:
Roads are blocked south of Ballarat following a truck rollover near Dunnstown.
The truck, understood to be carrying gravel, rolled about 11.45am on the Dunnstown-Yendon Road, on a bend about three kilometres from town.
It appears the truck has crashed into cypress lining the side of the road, and is now on its side.
Details on any potential injuries are not available at this time - Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for comment.
The road will likely remain blocked for hours, with emergency crews currently on scene, including the Ballarat rescue unit - drivers are advised to seek a different route.
MORE TO COME
