Air ambulance arrives after truck rollover south of Ballarat

Updated November 7 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
The air ambulance lands near Dunnstown. Picture by The Courier

UPDATE 1pm: Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics are assessing a man who is currently in a stable condition with lower body injuries, who is likely to be airlifted to Melbourne.

