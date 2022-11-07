Emergency crews on scene following car crash into shop

Emergency crews on scene following a car crash into a shopfront in Rubicon Street, Sebastopol.
SES are assessing the scene after a red sedan crashed into the front of knitting and embroidery store, Sew Darn Special on Monday at midday.
Ambulance Victoria were also on scene and treated the two occupants of the vehicle on scene.
Neither of of the patients were transported to hospital.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
