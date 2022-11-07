Oenophiles from across the region could be in for a treat as a north-west winery pushes to upgrade their existing facilities in the picturesque Coghills Creek area.
The owners of Walsh Block, located on 1037 Coghills Creek Road, Coghills Creek have put forth an application to the City of Ballarat to create a tasting room and to adapt their venue's existing liquor license.
Walsh Block co-owner Kerry Walsh said if the proposal was approved it would help transform the suburb and shape it to become a micro wine region in Ballarat.
"Our goal is for our business to increase the profile of the area and to contribute to Coghills Creek being known for its wine and other local produce," Ms Walsh said.
"We want to help put Coghills Creek on the map and let people know a number of wines in this area are punching far above their weight and it should be known."
The tasting room is set to have no visible street signage and will only trade from 11am-5pm. Walsh Block have also proposed to operate on an appointment only basis.
"Tastings will be conducted by appointment and promotions via our website, which is in development, Facebook, Instagram, and email," Ms Walsh said.
The venue has also taken into account noise levels with no music other than "background music on the premises" to be played during servicing hours.
Additionally, it has been stated there would be a maximum of eight patrons inside the tasting room at any one time and only two staff which would be Ms and Mr Walsh.
Several overlays lie on 1037 Coghills Creek Road including a environmental significance overlay and a bushfire management overlay.
A report by Planning Victoria has identified the property "is in a designated bushfire prone area" which will require "special bushfire construction".
Ms and Mr Walsh purchased 1037 Coghills Creek Road in 1988.
A decade on the couple planted pinot noir grapes and five years later Shiraz. In 2018, to commemorate more than 20 years of harvesting fruit, they sold a small batch of sparkling wine under their own label, Walsh Block.
Their wines are stocked by a variety of renown cellars in Ballarat including Campanas on Mair Street.
A decision on the application is set to be made on November 19.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
