Big plans for medical clinic's expansion

KAREN Heap still looks forward to the day she could welcome the first Indigenous doctor to Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative.
The BADAC chief executive is hopeful there are young people coming up through the ranks keen to take on the medical challenge.
Opportunities are growing.
Initial works are underway to allow BADAC to double its medical clinic in size and employ more medical practitioners to meet fast-growing community needs.
A new $201,000 state government grant will fund planning works, such as architecture, soil testing and community consultation.
This comes three years after BADAC opened its state-of-the-art medical clinic as an extension to the cooperative's main building on Armstrong Street. The build was in response to a fast growing First Nations community in Ballarat and to expand into specialist help, such as youth mental health, and add in general practitioners.
Ms Heap said the funding was a slight surprise but offered exciting opportunities for BADAC.
"This is really needed. We've outgrown what we've got and need to make sure we have enough doctors and nurses rooms to handle more appointments," Ms Heap said.
"This funding will help us in planning and to work out feasibility and see how it all fits back in the organisation."
The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced BADAC's vital healthcare role in the Ballarat community, which boasted the highest vaccination rate in regional Victoria and one of the highest in the state.
BADAC's medical clinic is open to non-Indigenous patients, too. As an Aboriginal community controlled service the priority focus is on Indigenous peoples and addressing key Indigenous health issues and be culturally sensitive.
There were almost 2100 Indigenous peoples living in City of Ballarat, according to the latest Census data, and at least another 1000 people in neighbouring shires.
