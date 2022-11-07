Maryborough Gift prizemoney parity on radar

Maryborough Highland Society plans to have women running for the same amount of prizemoney as their male counterparts in its New Year's Day gifts by 2024.
The society is even open to achieving parity as early as the upcoming return of the highland gathering if enough sponsorship can be sourced in time.
The men's gift is worth $15,000, while the women's gift's prizemoney stands at $6000.
Society secretary Nick Weaver said there were still opportunities for sponsors to get on board and he was confident the women's gift prize pool would increase in some form in coming weeks.
He said there were a couple of major supporters of years gone by which were yet to make a commitment.
"We'll see what we can do."
Weaver said it was important to achieve parity to ensure the meet attracted the best athletes available at a busy time on the professional circuit.
The Bay Sheffield Gift Carnival in SA and Tasmanian Christmas Carnival are held leading up to New Year's Day.
The Maryborough Gift meeting is returning to its traditional New Year's Day timeslot on the Victorian Athletic League calendar after missing two years due to the implications of COVID-19.
Weaver said everything was on track to have all the regular attractions, including Scottish highland sports, dancing and pipe bands.
"Everybody's really keen to get back to Maryborough. It's a special day - different to all the other athletics.
"We can't wait," he said.
