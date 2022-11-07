A home-grown Ballarat charity drive wants to remind residents about the season of giving as the end of a difficult year is fast approaching.
In 2012 Heather Luttrell started a family tradition: each day of December when her children opened their own advent calendars they would also place an item in a box to be donated.
"I really wanted them to be encouraged to think about others," Ms Luttrell said.
She said people would often visit and say what a good idea the box was but did not end up doing it themselves.
"So in 2018, I decided I will put it on Facebook and see if anyone would like to do this with us," Ms Luttrell said.
"I did that hoping to find four families that were able to join us."
Ms Luttrell ended up with 70 families who wanted to be involved and she decorated a box for each of them.
"Which really sparked this passion in me - it was something that was so simple but so powerful," she said.
"I really wanted to do it again, but I could not keep decorating boxes."
Ms Luttrell said she found a Ballarat designer to create a design for the advent calendar box which also felt like a gift for the people receiving the packages.
From her 70 Ballarat families in 2018, she now has 46 different groups organising their own reverse advent calendar drive across Australia.
They are anticipating they will fill 7500 boxes across the country, 2000 of those donated by people in Ballarat.
Each coordinator makes arrangements with local agencies to drop off the donations.
In Ballarat they will be going to Uniting, AngliCare, St Vincent DePaul and Ballarat Community Health.
Donations can be dropped off on Saturday December 17 between 9am and 4pm at the York Street Church of Christ.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
