City Oval scored the double in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region men's and women's fours championships at Ballarat Memorial Sports on Sunday.
Heath Fumhberger, Wayne Roberts, Ben Morris and skip Gavin Mann took out the men's title by four shots over a Webbcona combination.
Sandra Grano, Sally Cracken, Elizabeth Kierce and skip Janine Roberts had a more comfortable win, having an eight-shot cushion against Clunes.
The City Oval men took the early ascendancy to lead 12-6 before Victoria took stock and reduced the margin to three.
Mann's side steadied though to take the last end by one.
Roberts' team won the first four ends, including a sixth on the fourth, to set up the title victory.
