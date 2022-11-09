The Courier

Day of domination for City Oval men's and women's fours

By Anthony McCabe
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:20pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City Oval's region men's and women's fours champions. Picture by Anthony McCabe

City Oval scored the double in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region men's and women's fours championships at Ballarat Memorial Sports on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.