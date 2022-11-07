AS EARTH continues to open up in dangerous dodges for drivers, council will embark on a widespread patch-up operation this week.
City of Ballarat has alerted via social media asphalt patching works will start on Monday evening and should be finished on Wednesday.
Warm weather early this week offers the city a slight reprieve from La Nina conditions building to an expected top of 26C on Wednesday.
Works will be undertaken outside business and school rush hours with drivers urged to be cautious of extra traffic controls between 6pm and 6am.
Ballarat's top traffic officer has begged drivers to slow down on potholed roads to avoid damage to bitumen, cars and potential loss of life.
Police Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said even where there were speed signs at roadworks, driving to the conditions sometimes meant going slower than the recommended speed on temporary road signs.
He said swerving was not encouraged and he urged people to check their tyres for good tread to stay safe in wet weather.
Meanwhile, residents across the region have been taking matters into their own hands, decorating potholes with fluorescent paint to make them more visible to drivers at night.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.