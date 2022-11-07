Police are searching for missing teenager Taylah.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, Taylah was last seen at the Ballarat train station on October 31.
"It's believed she boarded the 4.48pm train to Melbourne," the post states.
Taylah is 15-years-old, around 160cm tall, thinly built and has shoulder-length blonde hair.
Police have serious concerns for her wellbeing due to her age and existing mental health issues.
If you have seen Taylah or know something, phone the Ballarat Police Station 03 5336 6000.
