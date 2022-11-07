Ballarat's water parks and Eureka pool are open for business as summer nears

With summer less than a month away and Ballarat enjoying its first run of warm days since April, the city's splash parks and outdoor pool have opened to help residents cool down.
Ivy, 5, took advantage of the first day of operation at the Midland Reserve splash park in Ballarat North to cool off on Monday while Sebastopol's splash park in Vickers Street was also turned on.
Eureka Pool opened for the first time for its 2022/23 season on Saturday after works during the off season including new boilers to improve consistency of the pool temperatures.
Visitors to Eureka Pool will also find two new lap clocks, new lane ropes and the kiosk areas had a facelift including installation of a new coffee machine.
IN OTHER NEWS
Black Hill, Brown Hill and Buninyong outdoor pools are expected to open on December 3.
Ballarat's daytime temperatures are forecast above 20C until Sunday, peaking at 26C on Wednesday and Saturday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.