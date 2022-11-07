The Courier

Ballarat's water parks and Eureka pool are open for business as summer nears

By Michelle Smith
November 8 2022 - 8:30am
Ivy, 5, takes aim with the water cannon at the Midland Reserve splash park in Ballarat North on one of Ballarat's warmest days since April. Picture by Lachlan Bence

With summer less than a month away and Ballarat enjoying its first run of warm days since April, the city's splash parks and outdoor pool have opened to help residents cool down.

