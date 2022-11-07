Ballarat man given second chance in court after drug possession charges

A Ballarat man has been given a second chance in court, after being caught multiple times possessing drugs.
Justin Connelly, 32, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in custody on Monday, after two incidents which occurred on April 19 and November 4, 2022.
At 5am on the morning of April 19, police were driving on Howitt Street, Wendouree, when they noticed an exchange between two parked cars.
One vehicle left the scene soon after and the second, in which Connelly was sitting, remained park.
Police approached the car and allegedly saw Connelly sitting inside, holding a black bag.
After searching Connelly and the car, police found 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, multiple knives, and a cigarette box with two stolen bank cards in it, hidden in a McDonalds bag.
Connelly was arrested and admitted to possessing the drugs, telling police it was because of "stupidity, but I still did it". He was also found to not have had an eligible licence at the time of the arrest.
Connelly was bailed, but failed to appear in court.
The court was told on November 4, Connelly was found at a motel in Golden Point.
Police arrested Connelly and searched his belongings, finding a zip lock bag containing 10 pills of ecstasy and a round container holding a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Connelly was arrested and made full admissions to the possession.
Connelly's defence counsel Jon Irwin said his client was a "self-confessed drug addict" and acknowledged his wrongdoing.
Magistrate Michael McNamara released Connelly from jail and placed him on a 12 month community corrections order - to be completed in addition to an order he was already undertaking.
"If you reoffend you have two community corrections orders you are breaching, it would be pretty hard for someone up here to bail you," Mr McNamara said.
"You either quit cold turkey, or go cold turkey in prison."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.