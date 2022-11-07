A suburb bigger than Ararat could soon be sitting on Ballarat's southern doorstep.
Residents in Cambrian Hill have been approached by Ballarat-based Grange Development as part of a process to get 224 hectares of Rural Living Zone land rezoned for residential homes.
The 'Eden' estate would materialise in staged developments over 10-15 years.
"It's estimated approximately 2900 lots can be accommodated within the precinct," the Grange website says.
"Golden Plains Council proposes that the area be developed for future residential use, with an initial, average block size of approximately 750 square-metres providing a lifestyle choice."
Bought in 2021, Grange also said the area would be a "sustainable subdivision" - creating one of Australia's only carbon neutral land estates.
Based on the current average of three people per home in Cambrian Hill, 2900 homes would equate to 8700 people - more than the number of people in Ararat at the 2016 census.
"We've just had a quick briefing on it - nothing official," Golden Plains councillor Ian Getsom said.
"It'll be at least next year before anything is done.
"I think we need more homes up this northern end of the shire because it means more rates and we need that to get more things done."
The Grange website said the developers had purchased three parcels of land, roughly bordered by the Colac-Ballarat, Haleys and Bowes roads.
Grange managing director James Dibble said the area would also align well with any future link road extension, north of the estate.
But people already living in Cambrian Hill have been left confused, after learning they could be asked in the future to pitch in to cover a bill of about $750,000 for a series of technical reports needed for the rezoning.
They include arborist, planning, urban design, cultural heritage and contamination studies.
"As you are a surrounding landowner that is also in the future residential area, given that you also benefit financially from the land becoming residential, it is generally expected that the cost of these reports are borne by all landholders on a pro-rata basis, relative to the percentage landholding across the whole growth area," a letter handed to residents said.
"Grange however is not looking to reclaim any pro-rata costs from accompanying landholders within the precinct on this occasion, but simply requests access for consultants."
When later asked about what it would mean for existing locals, Mr Dibble said Grange would cover 100 per cent of the costs of technical work.
"Grange as the proponents are responsible for the detailed technical work and the costs associated based on the current planning process.
"There is no expectation that any technical reports or background work is to be paid for by existing landowners at all."
A 2019 report to Golden Plains said the combined Nintingbool/Cambrian Hill area had less than 200 people - but would grow steadily due to easy access to Ballarat.
It also spoke of a large number of large lots available - and the investigation of potential for higher density development in association with Ballarat West.
"Cambrian Hill has a high soil risk rating for domestic waste water management however this can be mitigated by reticulated sewerage," the Northern Settlement Strategy Review said.
"The availability of reticulated sewerage means residential development at densities higher than current densities may be possible and this would significantly increase supply of residential land.
"Growth and development is to be developer-led (and) settlement maintenance costs for Council would be more affordable at 1000 square-metre lots."
Mr Dibble acknowledged the council's desire for larger lots and a 'country' feel - and said the eventual number of lots could be as few as 2000.
RELATED STORY: Fresh plans outline likely new growth areas for Ballarat
RELATED STORY: Unlocking farmland and the commons for new housing estates
Although 'Eden' would be on the outside edge of the Ballarat council area, the city is expected to grow from 115,800 now to 144,100 by 2036.
Cambrian Hill has no school and is currently zoned for Magpie Primary and Phoenix Secondary College.
The only public transport is a daily V/Line bus between Ballarat and Rokewood.
Mr Dibble said Grange would work with Golden Plains Council and agencies to make sure there was "a connected, sustainable, well-serviced community in Cambrian Hill that thrives".
He said the company prided itself on core principles of community, climate, innovation, value and execution.
Grange is also responsible for the Mount Rowan Estate and Bloom in Sebastopol as well as several eco-friendly multi-storey buildings in Perth.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.