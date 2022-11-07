The Courier

Suburb bigger than Ararat coming to Ballarat's southern fringe

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 8 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A major development in Ballarat's south is sweating on a rezoning and would tie in with existing development in Ballarat's west. Picture by Kate Healey.

A suburb bigger than Ararat could soon be sitting on Ballarat's southern doorstep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.