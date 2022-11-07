The Courier

City of Ballarat proposes to create digital art display at Alfred Deakin Place

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated November 7 2022 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More art installations coming to the region could soon be a reality if the City of Ballarat's plan to create a digital monitor at Alfred Deakin Place is approved by Heritage Victoria. File photo.

Ballarat is fast becoming a tastemaker in Victoria's art scene and a new proposal to create an LED monitor at Alfred Deakin Place could help elevate the region's status.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.