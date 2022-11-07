Ballarat is fast becoming a tastemaker in Victoria's art scene and a new proposal to create an LED monitor at Alfred Deakin Place could help elevate the region's status.
Recently, the City of Ballarat put forth a plan to erect a permanent elevated digital screen, which is set to measure 3.1 by 5.6 metres, near what was the former police station at 17 Camp Street, Ballarat Central.
It is set to be mounted on two steel posts which would measure 2.2 metres with the maximum height of the unit to reach 5.28 metres.
In a report currently before Heritage Victoria, the City of Ballarat said the virtual unit would be used for two major purposes with its primary function to "serve the Ballarat Art Gallery to display digital and multimedia artworks".
"In this capacity it will bring art out of the gallery and into the community space, extending and enhancing the gallery's presence," the report wrote.
The second function would aid in supporting public events at the cultural site including movies and sporting events with the potential to expand to performance art, live bands and guest speakers.
There was also mention of the possibility for the screen to be used to "compliment other cultural events" which are held in the city such as Ballarat International Foto Biennale and Ballarat Heritage Festival.
It was also made clear the monitor would not be used for any advertising or marketing purposes.
In terms of the display's digital brightness, a light sensor would be installed to control the illuminance of the monitor relative to the ambient brightness.
"This allows the screen to automatically dim at sunset, but also during cloudy days," the report wrote.
There is also the ability for operators to adjust the illuminance level relevant to the content being displayed and the type of event.
In typical night-time conditions, the luminance level of an LED monitor of this type is reduced to between 5 and 10 per cent of the maximum capacity which is 5000 nits.
A standard high dynamic range television can broadcast up to 2000 nits.
The City of Ballarat have also said the monitor would enhance community engagement while also helping the art gallery to be better prepared for unprecedented events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The provision of the proposed screen will increase engagement with this part of Camp Street and provide a flexible medium on which contemporary and historic art works and music and theatrical sets and backdrops can be displayed," the report wrote.
"The project responds to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, during which the Art Gallery of Ballarat was closed to visitors for long periods.
IN THE NEWS:
"The provision of an accessible and fit-for-purpose outdoor events space helps futureproof the art gallery from similar circumstances and provides greater flexibility for its programme."
It is approximated the works would cost $175,000.
To make a submission regarding the application visit the Heritage Victoria website before November 17.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.