The Courier

Ballarat athletes top podium at Victorian All-Schools Track and Field Championships

Updated November 9 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damacus College student Armani Anderson took out a 100m and 200m sprint double at the state all -schools track and field championships. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat students Zac Grainger and Armani Anderson each ran away with two gold medals at the Victorian All -Schools Track and Field Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.