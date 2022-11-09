Ballarat students Zac Grainger and Armani Anderson each ran away with two gold medals at the Victorian All -Schools Track and Field Championships.
Grainger from Ballarat Clarendon College claimed the under-17 boys' 2000m steeplechase and 400m hurdles in the championships contested at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne over two weekends.
Anderson, of Damascus College, stood on top of the podium for the under-16 girls' 100m and 200m.
Each are nurturing their track careers with Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre clubs.
Grainger competes for Wendouree and Anderson with Ballarat Harriers.
Ballarat Grammar School, Ballarat High school and St Patrick's College also produced gold medallists.
This was the first time the championships had taken place since 2019 after COVD-19 restrictions.
BRAC clubs were also strongly represented with members from outside Ballarat getting gold medals.
Eureka's Alyssa Benbow, who attends Kurunjang College in Melton, had a big meet as a triple gold medallist.
The up-and-coming field athlete took out the under-16 girls' shot put, discus throw and hammer throw.
Warrnnambool students and sprinters Layla Watson (Warrnambool College) and Grace Kelly (Emmanuel College) also won two gold medals
Ballarat athletes Molly Fraser, Mackayla Culvenor, Madison Wright, Ben Locke, Austin Tyers, Samuel Blood and Isaac Rossato were all multi medallists.
Culvenor and Wright showed their versatility with medals in track and field events.
